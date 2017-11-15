Mrs. Dorothy Louise Blair Wise, 85, of Opp, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 at a local nursing facility.

A funeral service for Mrs. Wise was conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Garry Winstead officiating.

Interment followed at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery near Kinston. Visitation was held Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Serving as pall bearers will be Cory Wise, Clay Wise, Ben Wise, Jeremy Wise, Andy Wise, Eric Wise and Dustin Lunsford.

Mrs. Wise is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Steve) McCall; sons, Kenneth (Debbie) Wise, Michael (Wanda) Wise, Timothy (Sherry) Wise; son-in-law, Donnie Lunsford; daughter-in-law, Judy Wise; sister, Lummie (Lloyd) Hall; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wise; son, Larry Joe Wise; and daughter, Jo Ellen Lunsford.

Those who were unable to attend may sign the guestbook online at www.wyattfuneralhome.com