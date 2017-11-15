Ezra Boyd Kelley, 98, of Spanish Fort (formerly of Opp) died Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in New Home Cemetery at Basin.

Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Arthur Hornsby officiated with special music by Loretta Hornsby.

Serving as pallbearers were Mack Howington, Brantley Howington, Kaleb Holley, Donnie Nelson, Jr and Derrick Kelley.

He is survived by his wife, Mae Dessie Simmons Kelley; son & daughter-in-law, Larry Kelley & B.J.; step-son & daughter-in-law, Donnie Nelson & Faye; step-daughter & son-in-law; Brenda Smith & Ferron; grandchildren, Peter Kelley, Derrick Kelley, Donnie Nelson, Jr., Ketrah Holley, Farrah Howington and Ramona Lisa Brown; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee Holley, Kaleb Holley, Kami Holley, Karsyn Holley, Brantley Howington, Brockton Howington, Blayden Howington, Mason Kelley and Abree Kelley. He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Kelley; and parents, Nancy Shields & David W. Kelley.

Wyatt Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.