Mr. Grover C. Norris, 81, of Opp, died Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 in Mizell Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Norris is survived by his wife, Becky Wiggins Norris; daughter & son-in-law, Tracy Norris Rogers & Mark; grandchildren, Kelley Phillips and Kaitlin Rogers; and great-grandchildren, Kase & Colt Phillips.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Gary Miller and Larry Jackson officiated.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Wyatt Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.