Mrs. Lisa Ann Sasser, age 55, of Opp, died Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 at her residence.

A funeral service for Lisa was conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with Ladon Morgan officiating.

Interment followed at Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens in Opp. Visitation was at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Pall Bearers included Chris Maddon, Jamie Stuart, Brent Stephens, Brandon Simmons, Eric Maddon, Chris Gatlin, D.J. Ramer and Tony Ellison.

Lisa is survived by her fiancé, David Ramer; daughter, Kristy Sasser; step-daughter, Kristan Ramer; Step-sons, D.J. Ramer and Dullee Ramer; brother, Gerald (Mary) Gatlin; sister, Beckey (Rick) Simmons; and 2 grandchildren. Other survivors include the father of her child, Lamar Sasser; 4 nephews, 4 nieces, 1 great-nephew, and 3 great-nieces.

Wyatt Funeral Home is serving the Sasser family.