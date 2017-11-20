Mr. Billy W. Wesley of Geneva, AL passed away Saturday, November 11, 2017. He was 66 years old.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 13, 2017 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Red Coleman officiating. Burial followed in the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 12, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Flowers were accepted.

Billy was born on March 15, 1951 to the late Max “Pat” and Mary Louise Helms Wesley. Billy was a loving and devoted brother. He enjoyed attending Fellowship Baptist Church where he was known to serve in God’s house by taking up the offering. Billy enjoyed attending Merle Wallace Purvis Center and made many friends there over the years.

In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his brother, Lomax Wesley.

He is survived by two sisters, Betty (Harlan) Booth of Geneva, Al and Debra (Randy) Messer of Enterprise, Al, brother Gene (Judie) Wesley of Geneva, Al, sister-in-law; Rebecca Wesley of Geneva, Al, loving nieces and nephew who held a special place in Billy’s heart; Deanna Woodman, Michael Booth, Missy Griffin, Kim Gillespie, Melissa Casey, Amanda Douglas and Melanie Caballero.