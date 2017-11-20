Ouida Burnell Whigham, of the Earlytown Community, passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 11, 2017. She was 79. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at Earlytown Church of Christ Cemetery with Minister Harry O. Adkison, officiating, and Pittman Funeral Home of Samson directing.

Burnell was born in Geneva County, AL on January 24, 1938, to the late Vernon C. Whigham and Lizzie Mae Canant Whigham. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a purchaser in the wholesale grocery business. In her pastime, Burnell enjoyed being at the beach. She stayed very active and enjoyed being around people. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Sidney Harold Whigham and Byron Whigham.

She is survived by two brothers, Royce Whigham (Brenda) of Miramar Beach, FL, and Myron Whigham; sister, Patricia Whigham both of the Earlytown Community; two nephews, Shannon R. Whigham of Miramar Beach, FL, and Brandon L. Whigham (Christy), US Navy; and great-nephew and great-niece, Fisher and Jane Whigham, all of St. Marys, GA.