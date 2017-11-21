David Phillip Fleming, 84, of Kinston, died Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan.

A funeral service for Mr. Fleming was conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 at Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Alan Dias officiating.

Internment followed at Travelers Rest Cemetery in Samson.

Visitation was held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer Foundation.

Mr. Fleming is survived by his wife, Shirley Johnson Fleming; sons, Eddie (Debra) Fleming, Phillip Fleming; daughters, Susan (John) Jernigan, Sherry (Dennis) Kurtz; brother, Wayne (Shirley) Fleming; niece, Laura Holley Mitchell; 6 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Margia Fleming; and sister, Juanita Holley.

