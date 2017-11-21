Mr. R. A. Davis, 86, of the Holley Store Community near Kinston, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 at his residence.

A funeral Service for Mr. Davis was conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Elbert Smith officiating.

Interment followed at Macedonia Cemetery in the Holley Store Community.

Visitation was held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Ozell Sellers Davis; sons, Cecil C. (Kathy) Davis and Bobby G. Davis; brother, R.V. Billy Davis; sister, Thelma Meeks; grandchild, Adam (Beth) Davis; great-grandchildren, Ethan Davis, Falen Davis, Lane Mitchell and Kinsy Mitchell.

Wyatt Funeral Home of Opp, is serving the Davis family.

