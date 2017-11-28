Mr. Carlton Lester White, 89, of Andalusia, died Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 at his residence.

A funeral service for Mr. White was conducted 10 a.m. Monday, November 27, 2017 at Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel in Opp, with Bro. Alan Dieas and Bro. Donald Hall officiating.

Interment followed at Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens in Opp, with military honors.

Visitation was held from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted or memorials can be made to Sweetwater Baptist Church.

Mr. White is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Karen (Randy) Williams; son and daughter-in-law, Clay (Teresa) White; grandchildren, Rebecca Anderson, Patrick Williams and JT Lofria; great-grandchildren, Avery Anderson, Sam Anderson and Cason Lofria.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ann White; parents, William Lonnie and Lillie Mae White; brother, William Corey White; sister, Tula Hemphill; and grandson, Colton Jared White.

Wyatt Funeral Home of Opp is serving the White family.

