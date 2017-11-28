Mr. Horace Jason Flowers, 74, of Opp died Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 surrounded by his loving family at Mizell Memorial Hospital. A memorial service was attended by close friends and family in his honor on Nov. 24, 2017.

Mr. Flowers was employed by the City of Opp and retired after 25 years of service on January 28, 2009. He had previously worked for the City of Mt. Pleasant, TX prior to returning to his home town of Opp.

He is survived by his son, Danny Flowers of Opp; daughters, Tiffany Flowers and Barb Eaton of Knoxville, TN, Jessica Diaz, Kristy Childress, and Angela Martinez of Chattanooga, TN; brothers J.C. Flowers and Bobby Jean Flowers of Ashford AL; sisters, Irene Cooley of Opp and Inez Carnley of Plant City FL; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Lacy Sweat Flowers and Ara Flowers; sisters, Myrtle Satterfield and Judy Hethcox; Great-grandchildren Chloe Baker and Brandan Flowers.