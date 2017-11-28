After battling Alzheimer’s for a number of years, Mary Ruth Nolen passed away peacefully at her home with most of her immediate family at her bedside. For sixty two years, she was married to her best friend and constant companion, James L. Nolen, who preceded her in death in 2008.

The couple had four children: Larry Nolen (Sylvia) Seattle, Washington; Chuck Nolen (Janie) Marianna, Florida; Ruth Anne Glisson (Jimmy) Tallahassee, Florida; and Nancy Jackson (Johnny) Opp, Alabama.

Her grandchildren include Hunter Nolen (Jennifer) Marianna, Florida; Lauren Sproull (Thomas) Tallahassee, Florida; Zack Nolen of Seattle, Washington; Christy Glisson of Tallahassee, Florida; Maredith Mitchell (Michael John) Marianna, Florida; Jay Jackson (Jennifer) Opp, Alabama; Nolen Jackson (Amy) Opp, Alabama; and Emily Odom (Blake) Andalusia, Alabama. She is also survived by eleven great grandchildren: Murphy, Mabry, Press, Katie, Manning, Clay, Will, Allie, Duncan, Griffin and Blakely.

Having served as an elementary and middle school teacher with the Opp City School system for twenty eight years, she earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama and her Master’s from Troy State-Dothan. She was previously a member of the Opp Education Association and the Alabama Education Association.

Additionally, she taught Sunday school for a number of years at the Opp First United Methodist Church where she also had actively participated in the United Methodist Women. In the community, she also had been active in the Century Club and the Three Arts Club.

Her favorite past times centered around her family and cheering for her beloved Alabama Crimson Tide.

Funeral services for Mary Ruth Nolen will be on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at 2:00 PM at Wyatt Funeral Home in Opp, Alabama. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service in the chapel at Wyatt Funeral Home with interment following in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens on Highway 52 in Opp. Gary Miller and Mark Dees will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Hunter Nolen, Jay Jackson, Nolen Jackson, Blake Odom, Michael John Mitchell and Tracy Weaver.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Shirley Lindsey, Juanita Jacobs and Lorean Williams for the wonderful love and attention they each gave to Mrs. Nolen over the last few years.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be made to the Opp First United Methodist Church.