Ouida Presley Adams, 81, of Opp, passed away Nov. 18, 2017 surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 11, 1935 in Paxton, Fla. to Obie Diah Presley and Cassie Harrison Presley. She was known for always preferring hugs over handshakes. Ouida never met a stranger and her laugh and smile would light up a room. She loved cooking for her family, especially during the holidays. Ouida has a special place in her heart for animals. She was a gracious, humble, phenomenal woman, mother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Early Dan Cooper and Sherman LaVaughn Adams; son, Eddie Cooper; father, Obie Diah Presley; and mother, Cassie Harrison Presley.

Survivors include sons, Danny and Richard Cooper and wife, Donna, of Opp; daughters, Elizabeth Pattillo and husband, Walt, of Opp and Lavona Pratt, of Massillon, Ohio; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She relished being their “Maw Maw.”

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21 from Evans Funeral Home with Daniel Marler officiating. Internment followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Join in remembering Ouida Presley Adams by visiting a memorial at evansfuneralhomeal.com. Through this site share thoughts and fond memories with the family.