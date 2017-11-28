Rebecca “Becky” Walding (aka Rebecca Pruett), 69, of Madison, passed away Nov. 26, 2017.

Rebecca graduated Opp High School with honors in 1966. She worked for Opp City Schools for 30 plus years and retired as a bookkeeper in the Central Office.

Rebecca is survived by her sisters, Bobbie W. McVay (Joel) of Montgomery; Eva M. Walding and Sue W. Thorn both of Madison; and Betty W. Bullard of Montgomery; niece, Heather Sconyers of Aurora, Colo.; nephews, Devin Bullard, Michael McVay and Brian McVay all of Montgomery; along with many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert R. Walding and Della Mae Smith Walding.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel in Opp. Visitation will be held at Wyatt Funeral Home from 6-8 Thursday evening and one hour prior to the service Friday.

Private burial will take place in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens in Opp.