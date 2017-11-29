Andy PD searching for stolen car

Andalusia Police Department is searching for a stolen car. The vehicle, a silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata with AL tag: 23BS634, was taken from the parking lot at the Huddle House on MLK Jr. Expressway yesterday afternoon between 3 PM and 3:45 PM.

The car possibly has two Auburn flags on each side window.

Investigators have learned the suspect is a white male.

The vehicle was last seen headed north on the Antioch Road.

If anyone has any information on the vehicle’s whereabouts, please contact the Andalusia Police Dept. at 334-222-1155.