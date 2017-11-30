APD arrests one for failing to register as sex offender, living in prohibited area

An Andalusia man was arrested Thursday morning for failing to register as a sex offender, according to Andalusia Police Department officials.

Johnny Duane Stinson, 44, was found to be living inside the city limits of Andalusia in a restricted area. In this instance, the restricted area was within 2000 feet of a school or daycare, according to officials.

Stinson is charged with failing to register as a sex offender and for living in a prohibited residence.

He is being held in the Covington County Jail under a $20,000 bond, and is also being held for probation violation by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole.