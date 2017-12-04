Mr. Jesse Len Myers of Geneva, AL passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at his residence following an extended illness. He was 54.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 02, 2017 at Living Water Family Worship Center with Rev. Zachary Dodson and Rev. Dell Floyd officiating. Burial followed in the Liberty Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the church on Saturday morning and continued until service time. Flowers were accepted.

Len was born on October 28, 1963 to the late Eldon D. Myers and Carolyn Thurston Myers Stephens. Len loved to fish and was a die-hard Alabama “Roll Tide” football fan. The one thing Len enjoyed most was spending time with his granddaughter, Lynleigh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Amber Myers, sister, Nancy Teresa Myers and step-father, James Stephens.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Myers of Geneva, AL; son, Josh Myers, two daughters, Heather McCoy (Chris) and Bella Caal; granddaughter, Lynleigh McCoy, and a special nephew, Jason McKinney all of Geneva, AL; sister, Cathy Renae Stephens of Samson, AL; two brothers, Richard Earl Myers of Samson, AL and Timmy Edward Stephens (Demesha) of the Asbury Community, AL; and several special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.

The family will gather at the home of his aunt, Patricia Floyd: 901 Stephens Ferry Road, Samson, AL 36477.

Warren~Holloway~Ward Funeral Home (334) 684-9999, is in charge of arrangements. “Continuing The Trust You’ve Placed In Us” To sign a guest register, please visit: www.whwfuneralhome.com