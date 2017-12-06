Mr. Grover C. Boyett, 90, of Opp, died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Boyett is survived by his wife, Sybil Jean Anderson Boyett; sons, Carl Boyett (Beth), Terrie Boyett and Shawn Boyett (Iliana); daughter, Sheila Yarbrough (Rick); daughter-in-law, Vicky S. Boyett; brother, John Boyett (Vickie); sisters, Judy Norris and Lillian Stewart (Bo); and 13 grandchildren & 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover Lee Boyett and Sallie Jane Spicer Boyett; sons, Ronnie D. Boyett; brothers, Willie Boyett, Walt Boyett and Donald Boyett; and sisters, Lizzie Norris, Minnie Ramer and Mary Batson.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel. Garry Winstead officiated.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.