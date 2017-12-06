Mr. Raymond Ferron Pearce, 85, of Opp, died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at his residence.

A funeral service for Mr. Pearce will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel in Opp, with Bro. Mark Dees officiating. Interment will follow at the Opp City Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church of Opp.

Mr. Pearce is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Parker Pearce; sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen (Denise T) Pearce, Tim (Melanie) Pearce, Richard (Nilha) Pearce and David (Denise J) Pearce; sister, Virginia P. Green; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Wyatt Funeral Home is serving the Pearce family. Those unable to attend may sign the guestbook online at www.wyattfuneralhome.com