Rebecca Bray Hannah

Former Opp resident, Rebecca “Becky” Hannah, passed away Nov. 23, 2017 at Cornerstone Hospice in Orlando, Fla.

Becky was born in Atlanta, Ga. on Oct. 9, 1935 to Edlow and Gladys Bray.

After moving to Opp as a child, she finished school here and went on to the University of Alabama to became an R.N. She moved back to Opp in 1964 and worked at Mizell Memorial Hospital, becoming Director of Nurses in 1982. She moved to Orlando to teach nursing at Valencia Community College until her retirement.

A few of her many accomplishments here at Mizell Memorial Hospital include: being the coordinator, opening the coronary care unit (1972), planning new emergency room and obstetrical suite (1975-76), instructor for emergency medical technicians for local rescue squads, selected for Who’s Who of American Women in 1980.

Mrs. Hannah is survived by two daughters, Leslie Phillips and Melanie Hannah; three grandchildren, Patrick Ferrell (Emily), Taylor Ferrell and Miranda Nash; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald Bray (Mary Jo), two nieces and five great-nieces and nephews.

Much love goes to three very close and special friends for all they have meant to our Mama; Sandra Pendergraft, Ken Kincaid and Ami Kincaid.

Services were held in Orlando on Nov. 26, 2017.