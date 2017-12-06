Mr. Shelton Earl Kelley, 90, of Opp, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in Flowers Hospital in Dothan.

Mr. Kelley is survived by his wife of 63 years, Clara Mae Singleton Kelley; son & daughter-in-law, Richard Kelley & Sherry; daughter & son-in-law, Jane Norris & Keith; sister, Jean Wells; grandchildren, Kevin Norris (Amy), Jason Norris (Soleta), April Pelt (Roy) and Tiffany Jefferson (Franklin); and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shelton F. Kelley and Lizzie Jowers Kelley; brother, Clyde Kelley; and sisters, Mildred Moore, Opalree Goodson and Ermalee Kelley.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens.

Jerry Elmore and Hubert McWaters officiated. Serving as pallbearers were Bill King, Jeff King, Kevin Norris, Jason Norris, Ricky Johns, Ben Moore, Harold Goodson and Richard Hammett.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Macedonia Cemetery Fund.