Mr. Thomas Oliver Bishop, 72, of Kinston, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Bishop is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith Bishop; daughters & sons-in-law, Suprena & Keith Calhoun, Donna & Heath Stone, Tammy & Chris Langston and Cindy Shirah & Mike Lindsey; sisters, JoAnn Spicer (Billy) and Mary Ann King; brother-in-law, Jimmy Smith; special friends, Jared & Bridgette Ammons; and 14 grandchildren & 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Oliver Bishop and Nellie Leonna Young Bishop; brothers, Buddy Bishop, Herman King and Everette King; sisters, Gail King and Faye Williams; and great-grandson, Cayson Tarrant.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Rhoades Cemetery. Terry Godwin officiated.