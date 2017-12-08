Calvin Steven “Steve” Peeks, age 60, of Geneva, Alabama, formerly of Pickens County, died November 30, 2017, at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, Ala. Graveside services were held Monday, Decebmer 4, 2017 at Arbor Springs Cemetery in the Bostic Community in Gordo, Ala., with Rev. Larry Shelton officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation was Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his father C.L. Peeks, stepfather A.J. Hollinger, grandparents, his first wife, Debbie McGee Peeks and his father-in-law, Albert McGee Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Jane M. Peeks, mother, Dorothy Sue Peeks Hollinger, sisters Wanda McGee (Berry) and Sonja Brown (Tim), brother Kerry Peeks, mothers-in-law Bessie McGee and Mary Anna Daughetry; sisters-in-law, Donna Sullivan (Jimmy) and Mary Rigdon (Paul); nephews, Christopher McGee and Alex Sullivan; nieces, Bethany Brown, Addie Brown and Dena Rigdon, and great-nephew Grayson Sullivan.

Steve was born in Reform, Alabama on September 25, 1957 to Dorothy Sue Hydrick Peeks Hollinger and the late Calvin Lester “C.L.” Peeks. Steve was a retired Quality Control Supervisor with Mercedes Benz. He loved family, hunting, fishing, life and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was known as the go to guy and was loved by all.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association, PO Box 409410, Atlanta, GA 30384-9410 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Alabama, 200 Office Park Dr., #115, Birmingham, AL 35223